Couple Injured in Benzie County Camper Explosion

A dramatic situation in Benzie County Friday morning when a husband, wife and puppy escaped their camper after it exploded.

The two were camping at the Veteran’s Memorial Campground in Beulah.

Michigan State Police say the camper explosion happened Friday morning when the husband turned on the propane and tried to light the stove.

The camper exploded, blowing out the sides and collapsing the roof.

Troopers say the husband held the roof up, allowing his wife and their puppy to escape.

The wife is in stable condition. The husband, a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, is being treated for second and third degree burns and is expected to be O.K.