Bishop Baraga Catholic School Seeks Book Donations After Library Destroyed in Storm

Bishop Baraga Catholic School is looking for some help building their library back up.

A July storm heavily damaged the school, tearing a hole in the roof.

Their library was the worst damaged room in the school and everything in it was destroyed.

Some Bishop Baraga parents wanted to start building the library back up.

They are looking for book donations or monetary donations.

“This fundraiser will be a great help in getting us not just restocked but also up to date and current for years to come,” said Father Duane Wachowiak. “This will allow us to improve beyond the insurance coverage.”

Y ou can drop books or donations off at the Straits Area Federal Credit Union, and they’ll match monetary donations up to $5,000.

If you have questions you can contact Stacey at 231-420-8692.