Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash with Motorcycle in Wexford Co.

An elderly man is in critical condition after a crash between a motorcycle and bicyclist in Wexford County.

Around 11 Friday morning, deputies were called to a crash on M-37 near the Peterson Bridge in Branch Township.

They say an Iowa man on his motorcycle hit a 78-year-old bicyclist from Homer.

The man on the bicycle was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The crash is under investigation.