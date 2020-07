Alpena Emergency Crews Rescue Hiker at Rockport State Recreation Area

ALPENA RESCUE 2

ALPENA RESCUE 1

Emergency crews in Alpena County rigged a rope system to help rescue a hiker who broke her leg.

Crews say a woman fractured her leg while hiking the giant rock piles at Rockport State Recreation Area.

Crews were able to get to her and treat her injuries.

They then rigged a rope system to get her safely off the rocks.

She was then taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.