Woman Dead After Antrim Co. Hit-and-Run Crash; Suspect Arrested

We now know a woman died in a hit-and-run in Antrim County last week and police have since arrested a man on second-degree murder charges.

Last week Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says Janet Gothrup was walking on Satterly Lake and Wetzel Lake Roads.

She was then hit from behind by an SUV.

The sheriff says Gothrup eventually died from her injuries.

The suspect was also arrested for driving under the influence causing death.

He could spend life in prison if convicted.