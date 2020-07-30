MSP: Standoff Suspect Found Dead Inside Home From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

UPDATE: MSP say the man was found dead inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

————————————————————-

State police are on the scene of a standoff in Montcalm County, where a man has barricaded himself inside his home.

Troopers have been on seen at the home on West Coral Road all morning.

State police say troopers were doing a well-being check when the man fired shots at them.

No troopers were hurt.

They also did not return fire.

The gunman is still inside his home at this time and there is no threat to the public.

We’ll continue following this situation and bring you any updates on air and online.