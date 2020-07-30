Troopers in Sault Ste. Marie Arrest Three People for Drug Crimes

State police in Sault Sainte Marie arrested three people for drug crimes on Wednesday.

The first happened around noon when troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation.

After an investigation, they arrested a woman for having meth and man for possession of other drugs.

Later that night, troopers pulled over another car.

They arrested a Drumond Island woman for having psychedelic mushrooms.

Troopers say they also found evidence she was going to sell the mushrooms.