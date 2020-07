A Traverse City woman is facing meth charges after police say they found her passed out behind the wheel in Grand Traverse County.

Back on July 1, troopers were called out to Acme Township.

They say they found a vehicle on the side of the road with Hope Kelley-Sowers asleep in the driver’s seat.

State police say they ended up finding meth inside the vehicle.

Kelley-Sowers is now charged with having meth – second offense.