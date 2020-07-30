Staycations on ‘The Four’: Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville

The Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville is well known for its amazing ski slopes – but, did you know Crystal Mountain also provides family-fun getaways all year round?

“We’ve got a lot of outdoor activities which certainly is what families are looking for,” said the chief operating officer, John Melcher. Their summer activities include their famous Crystal Coaster Alpine Slide which takes you down the mountain on an exciting thrill ride via a specially designed sled. Then, you can take a dip in their cool outdoor pool, and watch the kiddos play at the water playground. There are other outdoor activities that encourage family bonding like hiking, biking, ziplines, and a movies on the lawn.

“We also have golf and spa services, and then a lot of folks use our property as a base camp to enjoy the rest of what the region has to offer,” explained Melcher. “You can find anything from National Lakeshores to wineries and distilleries”.

When you do plan your stay at Crystal Mountain, they have multiple lodges to choose from to fit your needs and group size. The Bungalows at Crystal Glen can sleep up to 9 guests, and feels like a home away from home. It features a living room with a gas fireplace, full kitchen, dining area, and plenty of places to rest your head. Their WinterGreen condominiums offer a cozy retreat with an “Up North” contemporary feel that sleeps 4 – 8 guests.

“Our team wants to ensure you get the best out of your stay, so they’ll make sure everything is set up before you arrive – including grocery shopping,” Melcher said. “We want to make this the most relaxing place you’ve ever been to”.

The Crystal Mountain Resort is also committed to providing a fun, relaxing and most of all, safe experience. “Our No. 1 priority at Crystal Mountain is the safety of our staff and our guests. Crystal Clean is Crystal Mountain’s commitment to cleanliness, safety, and health”.

To plan your staycation at the Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville, click here.