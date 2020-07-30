President Trump Suggests ‘Delaying’ November Election

For the first time in U.S. history, a sitting president is suggesting delaying the election.

It’s never happened before, not during the Civil War, World War I, or even World War II.

Thursday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted:

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

There is no evidence of widespread fraud tied to mail-in voting.

President Trump himself votes by mail, as do many members of his administration.

The president is also suggesting it’s not safe to vote, but is safe enough for children to be back in school.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement following the president’s tweet:

“It’s clear that the president is more focused on his chances in the 2020 election than on protecting families from a virus that has killed more than 150,000 Americans,” said Governor Whitmer. “The truth is that mail-in absentee voting is safe, simple, and patriotic – so much so that the president and more than a dozen of his closest advisors have done it. If we could hold an election in 1864 in the midst of a Civil War threatening to tear our country apart, we can and will hold one in 2020. It’s time for the president to get his priorities straight and work with Congress on a bipartisan recovery package that protects our families, frontline workers, and small business owners.”