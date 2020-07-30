Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified at Merritt Speedway

District Health Department #10 is reporting that an asymptomatic person went to Merritt Speedway on July 25.

The health department says the person tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27.

If you were at Merritt Speedway on that date, you should self-monitor for symptoms through August 10.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to occur in our small rural communities, it is more important than ever for everyone to follow the prevention measures: wearing masks or face coverings, social distancing, and following proper hygiene,” said Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD#10.

The health department wants to remind everyone that approximately 40% of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic.

