Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified at Bay Mills Resort & Casino

Bay Mills Resort & Casino says a hotel employee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Bay Mills Indian Community says they immediately notified health officials of the case and reviewed surveillance footage.

After meeting with the Chippewa County Health Department, tribal officials have decided the casino and hotel will remain open.

“Risk guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control are being followed, as well as guidance from our local health authorities.” said BMIC Tribal Chairman Bryan Newland.

Newland also said that the employee was wearing a mask during their entire shift and several areas have been closed off to be sanitized.

Bay Mills Resort & Casino says that if you are not contacted by the Chippewa County Health Department you are not considered at risk for exposure.

All staff will have the opportunity to be tested at Bay Mills Health Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4.