Pentwater’s Brews & Beats Postponed Until May 2021

A popular music festival in Pentwater has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

Brews & Beats is postponed until May 1, 2021.

Organizers say they held off on canceling just in case the state improved to the point the festival could take place.

All tickets sold are being rolled over to next year’s event.

If you can’t attend the new date, you have until April 1 to let organizers know. You can contact them by email at events@pentwater.org.