Online Tech Companies Could Face Changes

Some of the biggest names in the tech industry appeared before lawmakers on Capitol Hill, addressing concerns over the lack of competition in the digital marketplace. It’s part of an anti-trust hearing that could lead to major changes for the online giants and potentially, the entire internet.

The CEO’s of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google’s parent company Alphabet all sat before the House Judiciary Committee.

Each rules a different type of Technology Empire, but all came under fire for their far reaching power in the marketplace.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw a large brunt of the questions. He was grilled over accusations of stifling competition and for allowing the spread of misinformation.

With billions of users, some fear the tech giants have created monopolies. This is something that could lead to new restrictions on their power in the digital marketplace.