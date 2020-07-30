NMC Announces Annual BBQ Fundraiser Coming to an End

A longtime Traverse City tradition and fundraiser is coming to an end after 65 years.

Northwestern Michigan College announced Thursday the NMC BBQ won’t continue.

They say attendance and ticket sales have declined in recent years.

New ways to support the college have also emerged.

The Oleson Foundation says their support of the college will continue along with the BBQ endowed scholarship.

“We want to make sure that the BBQ continues in spirit in that we want people to be able that they continue to have that sense of ownership over the college, it is their college and so there’s access to the college as well,” said Diana Fairbanks, Executive Director of Public Relations, Marketing and Communications for NMC.

“My grandfather started it and I’m third generation, fourth generation was working at the college BBQ and fourth generation going to school here. I’d just like the community to know it’s their college and it’s Traverse City’s college,” said Brad Oleson, Director of Oleson’s.

The BBQ raised around $2 million for the college during its 65 years.