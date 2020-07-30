Newaygo Co. Car Crash Sends Six People to Hospital

A two car crash sent six people to the hospital in Newaygo County.

It happened Wednesday morning.

State police say an SUV with five people inside ran a stop sign at Dickinson Avenue and 24th Street in Dayton Township.

They say the SUV hit a car with four people inside.

Five of the people involved were taken to the hospital and released.

The driver of the SUV is still in critical condition.

Troopers say an infant was also involved in the crash.

The infant was unhurt, because they were correctly fastened into a child safety seat.