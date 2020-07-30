Morley Stanwood Schools Seek Approval on Bond Proposal, Operating Millage Renewal on August Ballot

On Tuesday August 4th, voters in the Morley Stanwood community will be voting on two important proposals – a school bond and operating millage renewal.

The school bond proposal would allow district-wide improvements to facilities; including finishing and maintaining a new roof, upgrading electrical and air conditioning to all buildings and adding security entrances.

If approved the bond proposal would generate $21 million to complete the district-wide improvements.

The estimated impact to property taxes would be 3 mills, the same rate as last year.

Roger Cole, superintendent of Morley Stanwood Community Schools, says, “When schools were built in the 80s, 90s and even in the early 2000s, they were for the community. You walk in. That doesn’t really work that way any longer. So, we want to create entryways where you come out of the weather, but you’re not necessarily in the building.”

For the operating millage renewal, if approved, the existing school operating millage of 18 mills would continue, supporting day-to-day operations, like teachers, support staff and school counselors.

For more information about the two proposals, click here: Planning for the Future