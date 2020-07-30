Morley Stanwood, Big Rapids Schools Prepare to Go Back to School

Governor Whitmer’s newest restrictions on bars and indoor spaces have superintendents preparing for needed adjustment to their back to school plans.

“I would hate to speculate; I try to be an optimist and think we’re going to open with kids August 26,” says Roger Cole, superintendent of Morley Stanwood Community Schools.

Cole says he’s missed the sound of kids walking through the halls: I haven’t seen a student in five months, I forgot what I do for a living. We miss kids, we miss having the halls full of laughter and fun, we’re looking forward to that greatly.”

With the start of school getting closer, he’s looking at the best possible options for kids to get back in the classroom safely.

“We want to provide them an option that says you can send your kids back face-to-face, in class instruction and if you think, ‘we want to start off at home, do remote learning, maybe until thanksgiving’ and then send their kids back. We’re going to offer both options.”

If parents choose to send their student to school, Cole says they have the sanitary equipment ready:

“You take this (Victory Unit), and you simply start in the back of the bus, you open the windows and you wave it back and forth across the top and walk your way to the front,” says Cole. “It’ll kill anything that’s in there.”

Superintendent of Big Rapids Schools Tim Haist says with all of the changing restrictions they’re still working hard to develop a plan.

“We’ve been working hard on a plan and we have a summary document that we are hoping to share with our parents in the next couple of days,” says Haist.

For now, Haist says they’re prepared for whatever phase Michigan goes into:

“Currently we’re in phase four and so we have an option that will work for phase four, but if we have to move back into phase three and have a remote option, we’ll have a plan for that as well.”