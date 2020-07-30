Michigan Dislikes Social Media More Than Every Other State

According to a new study, people in Michigan are not fans of social media.

According to the website thinkbiganalytics.com, people in Michigan have expressed a dislike for social media more than people in any other state.

The website analyzed what people were saying, ironically on social media, about their dislike of social media.

They searched 350,000 tweets for phrases like “I hate Twitter” or “I hate Facebook.”

Midwest states in general disliked social media, but Michigan topped the list.

Here’s a look at the top 10 states that dislike social media the most: