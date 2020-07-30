John Lewis being Laid to Rest Thursday

After days of ceremonies for civil rights icon John Lewis, the Georgia Congressman will be laid to rest today.

The civil rights leader served the Atlanta District for more than three decades. He was also involved in the civil rights fight since he was just a teenager.

Lewis an Alabama native, is now back in Georgia, for his final goodbye.

Bernice king, daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., says all the work he did for the civil rights movement will never be forgotten.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama are expected to attend today’s service. Obama is expected to give the eulogy during the funeral.