Former Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate, has died of complications from the coronavirus.

Cain had been sick with the virus for several weeks.

It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.

Cain was trying to be the first African American to win the GOP presidential nomination.

He was considered a long shot before winning Florida in 2011.

Cain was also considered a strong supporter for President Trump.

He was 74 years old.