Feedback at 5: New Executive Order Limiting Indoor Gatherings, Closing Dine-in Service at Bars

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced indoor gatherings were limited to 10 people down from 50, along with closing dine-in service at bars if 70% of their sales come from alcohol.

What do you think about the governor’s new executive orders?

How do you think the rollback will affect businesses in northern Michigan?

Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page for today’s Feedback at 5.