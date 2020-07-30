Federal Agents Planned to Come to Detroit

Oregon’s Governor says Portland, will see a phased withdrawal of federal agents starting Thursday. This is following days of heated clashes with protesters.

But President Trump says their job there is not quite finished.

Wednesday, the President announced he would be expanding “operation legend” by sending agents to Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Detroit.

Detroit’s Police Chief says he welcomes support against violence in the city, but they have not had issues with protesters.

Currently, there are no plans to send agents into New York City, where demonstrations have continued for 64 straight nights after the death of George Floyd.