Creating A Resume For A Virtual Job World

We are all adjusting to new normals these days and that includes a job world transitioning into more of a virtual platform. What does that mean for our resumes? Northwest Michigan Works has experts on hand looking to help people either create a resume from scratch or spruce up their current resume.

Diane Culver, the service manager for the Northwest Michigan Works offices in Petoskey and Traverse City says they have free programs and staff dedicated to helping people of all different job levels and experiences.

“We’re looking at entry-level jobs to people who have been in a profession for years you are encouraging them to contact Michigan Works,” says Culver.

Whether you’re looking to update your resume that’s more focused on a new career or stay at home job, or you want to improve your job interview skills, Michigan Works encourages people of all backgrounds to contact them.

