Charlevoix Co. Deputies Investigate Car Thefts

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several thefts from cars.

Early Thursday morning, they say people called them after finding their unlocked cars had things stolen from inside.

It was in the Boyne Falls area.

They say if you believe your vehicle was broken into, do not touch anything and call 911.

If you have information, you are also asked to call 911.