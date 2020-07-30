Big Rapids Man Charged with Kidnapping, Sexual Assault

A judge formally charged a Big Rapids man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman.

Michigan State Police arrested Brandon Smith last week in connection to a kidnapping and rape investigation.

The victim was allegedly held against her will, threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted over a two-day period in Mecosta County’s Austin Township.

On Monday, Smith was charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

The judge set a $200,000 bond.

Smith is currently at the Mecosta County Jail awaiting his probable cause hearing set for Wednesday, August 5.