Big Rapids Man Charged with Kidnapping, Sexual Assault
A judge formally charged a Big Rapids man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman.
Michigan State Police arrested Brandon Smith last week in connection to a kidnapping and rape investigation.
The victim was allegedly held against her will, threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted over a two-day period in Mecosta County’s Austin Township.
On Monday, Smith was charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.
The judge set a $200,000 bond.
Smith is currently at the Mecosta County Jail awaiting his probable cause hearing set for Wednesday, August 5.