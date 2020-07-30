Benzie County Area Convention, Visitors Bureau Donates Money to Boost Tourism

Some communities in Northern Michigan say they seen a drop in tourism.

So the Benzie County Area Convention and Visitors Bureau wants to give people a reason to stop by.

The bureau partnered with Traverse City Tourism to promote travel, local partnerships, and boost the economy.

They also donated $200,000 to the Benzie County and Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce.

They say this money will go towards creating events to draw tourist to the area.

Bureau Chair, Judy Remmert says, “By giving a donation of $100,000 to each organization, we kind of have all aspects of tourist in Benzie County Tourism covered.”

The Visitors Bureau says they’re already planning events for this fall and hope to do a Benzie County tourism campaign in the spring.