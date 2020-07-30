Annual NMC Barbecue Ends After 65 Years

An important fundraising event for Northwestern Michigan College will end after this year.

NMC says its yearly barbecue will not happen next year, but NMC and the Oleson Foundation that supports the event haven’t said why.

This year’s barbecue was held virtually because of the coronavirus crisis.

Over the last 65 years, almost $2 million has been raised through the event.

That money went to students and projects throughout the college.

NMC says the traditional barbecue event will not be returning, but they will still celebrate its supporters when it’s safe in the future.