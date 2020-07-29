Wexford, Osceola Co. Love Inc. Launches $25,000 Fundraiser

Love Inc. for Wexford and Osceola Counties just started a major fundraiser.

Their goal is to raise $25,000 in 25 days.

This fundraiser replaces the non-profits two fundraisers that were cancelled this year because of COVID-19.

The money raised will help fund everything from day-to-day operations to help with food, shelter and rent for local families in need.

“$25,000 will help us keep doing what we are doing. We really depend on that budgeted amount to operate with and so this amount we chose, the $25,000 just didn’t come out the air that’s how much the two events usually create and so we went with that with a leap of faith that maybe we can recoup that,” said Executive Director Carol Dolan.

You can mail donations to:

Love Inc.

P.O. Box 88

Cadillac, MI 49601

Or you can click here to donate online.