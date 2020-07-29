Trump Administration Allows Full Restoration of DACA

In this update on the Trump Administration’s legal battle over DACA. The administration announced it would defy a federal court ruling, allowing the full restoration of the DACA program.

The DACA program or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, protects people who came to the U.S. illegally as kids from being deported.

The announcement comes, about a month after the Supreme Court blocked President Trump’s attempt to end DACA all together.

The Trump Administration says they are now considering their next legal move. A federal judge ruled the administration has to start accepting new applications for DACA.