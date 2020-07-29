U.S. to Pull 12,000 Troops from Germany

Defense officials announced the U.S. will be moving nearly 12,000 U.S. troops stationed in Germany.

The plan will likely take years.

It’s been met with bipartisan opposition in the U.S., along with several European countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The Trump administration initially announced a troop reduction of 9,500, but that number has now been increased to 11,900.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says over 5,000 of those troops will stay in Europe, with the majority going to Poland.

“We also plan on rotating for the lead of the Army’s newly established headquarters to Poland,” said Esper.

Esper says the moves promote larger strategic goals to deter Russia, reassure European allies and shift forces further east.

Defense officials are working on a plan for new military construction to house the troops.

The plan is expected to cost billions of dollars.