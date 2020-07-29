U.S. Attorney General William Barr Faced Criticism From House Judiciary Committee

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, held firm that he was not using his position to do the President’s bidding, as he sat before the House Judiciary Committee.

Barr faced an onslaught of questions from Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. They accused him of politicizing the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests by sending in federal agents to several cities. The lawmakers also claimed he protected the President’s allies, like Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

Barr faced criticism on Tuesday, for not condemning armed protesters who stormed Michigan’s Capitol earlier this year, despite deploying federal agents in other cities.

This was Barr’s first appearance before the House Judiciary Committee, as President Trump’s Attorney General. He has declined to testify on other topics in the past.