Tropical Storm Developing in the Caribbean

People across the Caribbean are now under a tropical storm warning.

A large storm system is expected to soon develop into a tropical storm as it nears Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. It’s expected to hit Puerto Rico, by Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

As of Tuesday, it is already delivering tropical storm force winds of 40 mph and it is only expected to get worse. It could bring up to 6 inches of rain, leading to possible mudslides and flash floods.

A tropical storm watch is also in place for the Dominican Republic.