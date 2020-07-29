Opioid Overdoses in Michigan Surge During Coronavirus Crisis

The state of Michigan says opioid overdoses have surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services says EMS responses for opioid overdoses jumped by 33% from April to May.

And their responses from April through June are up 26% over the same time last year.

But the total number of visits to the emergency room for any reason dropped by 38% between April and June compared with last year.

Visits due to opioid overdoses increased by 2%.

The state says it’s still too early to determine if opioid-related overdose deaths have increased since it takes longer to finalize death certificates.

