New Hope Center Searching for Volunteers to Help with New Building

The New Hope Center in Cadillac is looking for volunteers to lend a hand building their new home.

The organization recently salvaged materials from a school in Hart including doors, windows and trusses.

They have some weekends coming up where they’re looking for volunteers to help get all those materials in place.

New Hope says their new location will bring multiple services under one roof.

“We’re going to be able to do so much more for our guests. The connection to all of the public and private agencies, instead of running around to our five existing houses trying to locate them with social workers and case managers they can all come right here,” said New Hope Board Member Mark Mogan.

