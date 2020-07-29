MTM On The Road: Stand Up for Great Lakes Gears Up for Chain of Lakes Paddle

Stand Up for Great Lakes is a non-profit group that has been working to raise awareness for our lakes.

The group of three paddlers: Jeff Guy, Kwin Morris and Joe Lorenz have already traveled across Lake Michigan on paddleboards.

Now their next challenge is the Chain of Lakes on August 1 to benefit Paddle Antrim.

This year they are once again encouraging people to donate and you can even join them for sections of the journey.

You can see their route here.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are joined by the group to explain why they are so passionate about this mission.