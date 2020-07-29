MSP, Alpena County Deputies Searching for Wanted Man

The Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team and the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a wanted man.

Michigan State Police say they are searching for 33-year-old Steven Casebier.

Casebier is wanted for assaulting a police officer, larceny, and running from police.

He’s described as a white man, 6-feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Casebier is known to frequent the Alpena and Hillman areas.

Michigan State Police say anyone who helps Casebier avoid arrest will be charged with assisting/harboring a known felony fugitive.

If you know where Casebier might be, contact Michigan State Police Gaylord Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141.