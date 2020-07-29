Michigan Secretary of State: Take Absentee Ballot to Clerk or Drop Box

We are less than a week away from primary day in Michigan.

Because of the coronavirus, many have decided to vote absentee but many have not turned their ballot in yet.

There are over 1 million people in Michigan who asked for an absentee ballot but haven’t sent it back yet.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is advising people they should drop the ballot off at their clerk’s office.

With less than a week until Election Day, Benson says that it is just not enough time to ensure your ballot will get to your clerk in time.

In Michigan, your absentee ballot must be to your clerk by the time polls close on Election Day.

Clerks have set up drop boxes you can drop your ballot off in, or hand deliver it right to your clerk’s office.

“We want to ensure everyone who wants to vote in this primary is able to do so,” said Benson. “At this point, we encourage people to use the drop boxes that are in nearly every jurisdictions in our state, but you have to use your local drop box because that’s where your local clerk will pick up your ballot.”