Michigan Reports 996 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 996 new cases of the coronavirus and 2 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Due to a backlog of test results from a commercial laboratory, Wednesday’s case count includes 300 that are attributed to older lab results.

Michigan now has 80,172 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,172 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 79,176 confirmed cases with 6,170 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 24, 57,502 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

We are less than a week away from primary day in Michigan.

Because of the coronavirus, many have decided to vote absentee but many have not turned their ballot in yet.

There are over 1 million people in Michigan who asked for an absentee ballot but haven’t sent it back yet.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is advising people they should drop the ballot off at their clerk’s office.

With less than a week until Election Day, Benson says that it is just not enough time to ensure your ballot will get to your clerk in time.

In Michigan, your absentee ballot must be to your clerk by the time polls close on Election Day.

Clerks have set up drop boxes you can drop your ballot off in, or hand deliver it right to your clerk’s office.

The Trump administration signed a historic new deal aimed at getting a vaccine in circulation even sooner. It comes as cases are spiking in 22 states and total deaths are nearing 150,000.

President Trump announced Tuesday he is allocating $765 million through the Defense Production Act to Kodak to produce critical pharmaceutical ingredients.

At the same time, Pfizer says they are moving onto the next phase of their vaccine trials.

Even though, there is positive news in the race for the vaccine, many states are still seeing the worst of the virus.

In Florida, the mayor of Miami Beach says we don’t have time to wait for a vaccine. He also says there is a huge need to get things under control now.

Stimulus bill talks are expected to resume Wednesday. However, both sides indicated Tuesday that they’re still too far apart on a number of issues.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.