Michelle Cooks: Watermelon and Prosciutto with Mint and Toasted Almonds
There’s nothing like the crisp and cool refreshing bite of a slice of watermelon on a hot summer day. ‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway is giving us a reason to love this delicious fruit even more in this edition of Michelle Cooks.
This recipe was inspired by Bon Appetit and the ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.
Watermelon and Prosciutto with Mint and Toasted Almonds
Ingredients
-
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped almonds
-
½ cup coarsely chopped mint leaves
-
½ teaspoon finely grated orange zest
-
2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
-
1 tablespoon olive oil
-
Kosher salt
-
1 3-pound seedless watermelon, rind removed, cut into 1-inch pieces
-
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
-
2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto
Directions
-
Heat a small dry skillet and toast almonds, tossing often, until golden brown, about 5 minutes.
-
Mix almonds, mint, orange zest, orange juice, and oil in a small bowl; season with salt.
-
Toss watermelon with vinegar in a large bowl; season generously with salt. Transfer watermelon to a platter and drape prosciutto over top; spoon almond mixture over.