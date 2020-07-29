Michelle Cooks: Watermelon and Prosciutto with Mint and Toasted Almonds

There’s nothing like the crisp and cool refreshing bite of a slice of watermelon on a hot summer day. ‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway is giving us a reason to love this delicious fruit even more in this edition of Michelle Cooks.

This recipe was inspired by Bon Appetit and the ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Watermelon and Prosciutto with Mint and Toasted Almonds

Ingredients

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped almonds

½ cup coarsely chopped mint leaves

½ teaspoon finely grated orange zest

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

Kosher salt

1 3-pound seedless watermelon, rind removed, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto

Directions