Joe Biden Expected to Choose Running Mate Next Week

We are less than 100 days away from the presidential election and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has yet to name a running mate.

But he says he will choose one next week.

Biden didn’t indicate when exactly he would make the announcement or whether he would publicly.

He has said he would choose a female running mate and has faced pressure from the Democratic Party to choose a woman of color.

Right now, the top candidate is California Senator Kamala Harris, who made a presidential run but was forced to drop out in December.