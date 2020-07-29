Healthy Living: COVID-19 and Black Americans

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 148,000 Americans.

Since the pandemic began, public health experts say Black Americans nationwide have died at an alarming rate of two and a half times that of whites and Asians.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter has more on the disparities and what some experts say needs to happen to protect those who are most vulnerable.

Noble Maseru says housing is also an issue driving COVID-19 infection.

In some minority communities, there are several generations or multiple families living in one home, making it easier for the virus to spread.