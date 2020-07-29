New Executive Orders Restrict Social Gatherings, Bar Services

Starting Friday, businesses that make more than 70% of their profit from alcohol sales will have to close down indoor service.

Indoor gatherings are now only limited to 10 people or less.

This bring Northern Michigan in line with restrictions in place across the rest of the state.

Governor Whitmer says the changes come in response to multiple outbreaks linked to social gatherings in places like Torch Lake, Lansing, and Saline.

Grand Traverse Democratic Party Chair, Chris Cracchiolo, says, “I support the governor 100% and I think she’s doing a great job in protecting the citizens of the state of Michigan.”

While Grand Traverse Republican Party Chair, Haider Kazim said, “It’s a devastating blow to these businesses that now have to essentially shut down now because of this latest order. Especially this being peak summer tourist season.”

Regions six and eight can continue to have outdoor social gatherings of up to 250 people.

The rest of the state is allowed outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people.

The executive orders go into effect at 12:01 a.m, July 31st.