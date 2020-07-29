Gov. Whitmer Expected to Reimpose Some COVID-19 Limits for Upper Peninsula, Traverse City Regions

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to issue an executive order reinstating some coronavirus-related restrictions for the Upper Peninsula and the 17 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Crain’s Detroit Business and The Small Business Association of Michigan are reporting Regions 6 and 8, which include the U.P. and most of the northern Lower Peninsula will once again have to limit indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people.

For the last seven weeks, residents in those regions have been able to gather in groups of up to 50 people indoors.

The executive order will also set the same limits on bars in those regions as exist in the rest of the state, meaning bars that earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from alcohol sales will not be able to offer dine-in service.

The executive order is also expected to allow three Detroit casinos to reopen at 15% capacity.

Our newsroom is working to confirm these details and will bring you updates as we learn them.