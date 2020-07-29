Federal Agents, Officers Head to Detroit for Operation Legend

Federal officers are coming to our state’s largest city.

The Department of Justice announced that dozens of agents will come to Detroit as part of Operation Legend.

It’s President Trump’s initiative to curb violence in several cities, including Chicago and Albuquerque.

The DOJ says 42 agents will head to Detroit, and 10 more agents are being reassigned to work on violent gun crimes.

The agents are set to work with the Detroit Police Department to combat gun and gang violence.

Homicides have increased in Detroit 31%. Shootings, where a person was wounded by gun fire, are up 53%. And these numbers keep going up. This flood in violence threatens the safety of our communities and innocent bystanders are suffering,” said Matthew Schneider, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan have said they welcome federal officers to help stop gun violence in the city.