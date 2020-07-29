Drive-Thru Dino Land with Jurassic Quest

We’ve all seen at least one of the Jurassic Park movies, and some of us wish we could meet the incredible and fascinating dinosaurs that once walk the earth. Well, now you can!

Jurassic Quest is turning their annual show into a drive-thru adventure at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, August 7 – 16.

You can see over 70 prehistoric creatures ranging from a 50-foot megalodon to cute, baby dinosaurs. The drive-thru quest will be accompanied by an audio tour, and you can text questions to a dino doctor during the trip.

Time slots and hours will vary by day. Tickets are good for entry at any time during your time slot. Be sure to secure your spot online before it sells out, as they do foresee a quick sell out.

Tickets will be sold ONLINE ONLY, and will not be available for purchase at the gate.

