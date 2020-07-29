Dog Survives Lake Michigan After Falling Overboard; Rescued by Frankfort Women

A dog is found alive after falling overboard into Lake Michigan this weekend.

“We were just panicking, looking everywhere in the water,” says Kim Oberman.

While leaving the Frankfort Marina Saturday, Oberman says she noticed a crew mate missing… her one-year-old goldendoodle Roxy.

“We weren’t sure where she was or if she was washed out into the middle of the lake or if she was going to make it to shore, we just didn’t know,” says Oberman.

The family searched the water for hours, returning to shore with nothing.

Oberman says, “The waves were getting big when we turned around, they were coming at us, so it was hard to go back in that direction.”

Little did she know, the owner of Jacobson Marina Resort Lori Sarya was also looking for Roxy.

Sarya says, “After hearing that, I said well I’ll run down to Point Betsie, the lighthouse, and spread the word down there.”

On Sunday morning, Lori and her friend Michelle decided to do one more search for Roxy. That’s when they found her three miles north of Point Betsie, wedged in a seawall.

“And I looked, and I saw her little face coming out of the bushes,” says Sarya. “I reached in there and grabbed her, and I said, oh my God, we found her.”

Oberman says she’s forever grateful for the people who searched for her dog:

“I mean I don’t even know any of these people and they were like angels sent from God.”

After a full night alone on Lake Michigan, Roxy was finally reunited with her family. And now, being held a little closer.

“The people of Frankfort, we can’t even express our gratitude. I don’t even know what to say, it’s just a miracle, I’m just so thankful. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” says Oberman.