Cooking With Chef Hermann: Chilled Cucumber Spinach Gazpacho

Ingredients:

  • 3 C English cucumbers, peeled and chopped
  • 1 C spinach
  • 2 C white grapes
  • 1 C almond milk
  • 1 C Grape Juice
  • 2 TB mint leaves
  • 3 TB apple cider vinegar
  • ½ C olive oil
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp white ground pepper

Directions:

Using a blender, pulse together the cucumber, spinach, grapes, juice, mint, and almond milk until a smooth paste form.  Slowly drizzle in the oil and vinegar. Adjust seasonings with the salt and pepper. Chill before serving. Top with chopped mint and toasted almond slivers.

 

