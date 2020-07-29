Cooking With Chef Hermann: Chilled Cucumber Spinach Gazpacho
Chilled Cucumber Spinach Gazpacho
Ingredients:
- 3 C English cucumbers, peeled and chopped
- 1 C spinach
- 2 C white grapes
- 1 C almond milk
- 1 C Grape Juice
- 2 TB mint leaves
- 3 TB apple cider vinegar
- ½ C olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp white ground pepper
Directions:
Using a blender, pulse together the cucumber, spinach, grapes, juice, mint, and almond milk until a smooth paste form. Slowly drizzle in the oil and vinegar. Adjust seasonings with the salt and pepper. Chill before serving. Top with chopped mint and toasted almond slivers.