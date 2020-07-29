Cooking With Chef Hermann: Chilled Cucumber Spinach Gazpacho

Ingredients:

3 C English cucumbers, peeled and chopped

1 C spinach

2 C white grapes

1 C almond milk

1 C Grape Juice

2 TB mint leaves

3 TB apple cider vinegar

½ C olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp white ground pepper

Directions:

Using a blender, pulse together the cucumber, spinach, grapes, juice, mint, and almond milk until a smooth paste form. Slowly drizzle in the oil and vinegar. Adjust seasonings with the salt and pepper. Chill before serving. Top with chopped mint and toasted almond slivers.