Cheboygan Co. Crash Leaves One Dead, Two Others Injured

Deputies are investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old Cheboygan County.

It happened on US-23 near Freedom Road in Mackinaw Township Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office says the driver lost control and slid sideways into oncoming traffic, hitting an SUV.

Deputies say one of the passengers in the crash died at the scene.

The other two drivers were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office says it was raining at the time.

They say speed and lack of tread on one of the vehicle’s tires played a part in the crash.