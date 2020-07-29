Big Rapids Man Charged in Clare Hotel Shooting
We can now show you the man accused of getting into an eight hour standoff with police at a hotel in Clare.
David Wood of Big Rapids is charged with unlawful carry and conceal and firing a weapon.
Clare police say it happened Monday at the Quality Inn Hotel.
They responded to a domestic violence call, but when they got there they say Wood threatened them with a handgun.
Then Wood fired several shots.
No one was hurt.
More charges are expected in the case.